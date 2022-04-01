Citadel boys' hockey team iced from provincials by COVID-19

It was not how members of the Citadel High School boys' hockey team wanted their season to end. Just hours before they were supposed to play their opening game of the Division 1 provincials in Windsor, N.S., they had to be pulled from the tournament.

Four Phoenix players tested positive for COVID-19, and due to other injuries on the team, they were one player short of being able to have enough to play Thursday.

"Unfortunately COVID is on the rise everywhere and even though our kids were being diligent with testing on a regular basis, this week a few members of the team tested positive," said Citadel High principal Joe Morrison.

"We were only able to put together a team of two goalies and 12 skaters, which didn't meet the requirements."

Rules state boys' teams must have a minimum of 13 skaters and two goalies in order to ice a team. The rules are different for girls' high school hockey, where only one goalie and 10 skaters are required.

Ten players on the boys' Citadel team are in Grade 12 and their high school careers have ended on a very sour note.

'We exhausted every avenue'

"It's a really unfortunate circumstance, but there was really nothing we could do about it," said Morrison. "We exhausted every avenue to try and come up with a solution, but in the end we have to abide by the rules."

The Citadel-Avon View High School game had to be cancelled with short notice and organizers were forced to quickly pull together a new schedule as the tournament dropped from eight teams to seven now playing in two unbalanced divisions.

"Out of concern for student safety, teams that cannot provide enough players to begin a tournament are not eligible to participate and Citadel High School was forced to withdraw," said a statement from School Sport Nova Scotia, the body that oversees school sports in the province.

"We know that this is very disappointing for the students and their families, and we can appreciate that this is an unfortunate way to end what was a successful season."

The tournament will be played all weekend long with the championship game set to be played Sunday at 1 p.m. AT at the new West Hants Sports Complex in Windsor.

