Citadel High reports COVID-19 case, close contacts being notified

Public Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 connected to a Halifax high school and work is underway to notify any close contacts.

The principal of Citadel High School sent a letter to families Tuesday evening explaining the situation.

"Public Health is confident the school remains a safe place for students and staff, and our school will remain open," Joe Morrison said.

Morrison said further details, including names, will not be released to protect the privacy of students and staff.

Only close contacts notified

Public Health is working to identify and notify any students or staff who may have been in close contact with the confirmed case.

Anyone not contacted is not considered a close contact.

Nova Scotia reported 25 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the active caseload to 137.

Fourteen of the new cases are in the central zone, eight of which are close contacts of previously announced cases. The remaining six are under investigation.

