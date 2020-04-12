COVID-19 can't stop N.S. church from holding drive-in Easter service

A couple dozen cars lined up in the parking lot of a Nova Scotia church on Sunday for a drive-in Easter service.

The service took place under sunny skies at the Marine Drive Pentecostal Church in Head of Jeddore, N.S.

Pastor Scott Anderson walked up and down the rows of cars, waving at parishioners sitting inside their vehicles with the windows rolled up.

The service was broadcast over a speaker as well as through car radios with the help of an FM transmitter.

The unusual setup was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of emergency in place.

In an interview ahead of the service, Anderson said the church held a similar service several weeks ago.

The service was broadcast over a speaker and also through car radios using an FM transmitter. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

He said there was "something special" about finding a way to gather, despite the current situation.

"We could see each other through the windows and wave at each other…. They would honk their horn in approval of different things," said Anderson on Saturday.

"It was interesting how that connected us. Even though it's still a distance gathering, there's a presence that an online service doesn't quite offer.

"In the midst of this pandemic, there are things that we can continue to do that can encourage people."

On Sunday, Anderson stood in front of the church steps with a microphone and music stand. People used their car horns in place of applause or where one would normally say "amen."

Anderson said the service, which was also broadcast on Facebook live, got the green light with the help of local Coun. David Hendsbee and the Nova Scotia Health Authority, with certain conditions.

He said the authority contacted RCMP to inform them of the event. Anderson said people were also required to keep their windows up, stay in their vehicles and park in the designated spots.

The authority did not immediately return a request for comment.

Other churches in Alberta and the U.S. have held drive-in church services as a result of the pandemic.

Anderson said the church only had plans for the Easter service. But it may look at trying another service in the future.

MORE TOP STORIES