Christopher Garnier in court to have parole timelines decided

A hearing to decide when a Halifax man who strangled an off-duty police officer will be eligible to apply for parole is taking place Monday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Christopher Garnier, 30, was convicted in December of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the 2015 death of 36-year-old Catherine Campbell.

The jury found that Garnier strangled Campbell, a Truro police officer, and used a compost bin to dump her body near a harbour bridge on Sept. 11, 2015, after the pair met at a Halifax bar.

Why the defence is seeking leniency

In submissions filed with the court, defence lawyer Joel Pink said his client was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder caused by the murder itself.

As a result, Pink wants his client's mental illness to be considered a factor in parole eligibility.

Pink argues Garnier should serve 10 years behind bars — 10 years for the second-degree murder charge and two years for interfering with a dead body, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Catherine Campbell, an off-duty police officer, was strangled and her body dumped in a green bin on Sept. 11, 2015. (CBC)

He said Garnier should be on the lower end of that spectrum because he has been described as a "kind, caring person" who has shown remorse for the killing, which Garnier has argued happened accidentally during rough sex. The lawyer also included 31 letters of support from friends and family.

Parole eligibility for second-degree murder must be set between 10 and 25 years.

What the Crown is seeking

Meanwhile, the Crown is arguing Garnier should serve 16 years before he's able to apply for parole, calling him "calculating," "manipulative" and "dangerous."

"Mr. Garnier not only murdered Ms. Campbell, he interfered with Ms. Campbell's remains. He demonstrated a callous disregard for Ms. Campbell, and made an attempt to cover his crime," Crown lawyers Christine Driscoll and Carla Ball argued in their submissions to Justice Joshua Arnold.

CBC reporter Blair Rhodes is live blogging from today's hearing.