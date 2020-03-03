Police issue warning about high-risk sex offender who will be living in CBRM

Cape Breton Regional Police have issued a warning about a high-risk sex offender they say plans on living in the area.

In a news release Monday, police said Christopher French, 31, who has been assessed as a high risk to reoffend in a sexual manner, has been released from Dorchester Penitentiary after serving time for sexual assault and break and enter.

Police said his criminal record dates to 2008 and includes additional convictions for break and enter, sexual assault and assault with a weapon. They said his victims were senior women and young girls.

French has been ordered to abide by a peace bond and to follow strict conditions, including adhering to an overnight curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and abstaining from alcohol and drugs.

Police ask that if anyone sees French violating his conditions, they contact police.

