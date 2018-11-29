MaCali Cormier's death prompts 'vigorous review' of parade safety

The cabinet minister in charge of roads in Nova Scotia says his department is doing a "deep dive" in search of ways to make parades safer in the wake of the tragic weekend death of four-year-old MaCali Cormier.

Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines told reporters in Halifax Thursday he's asked staff in the traffic services division to review the conditions for parade permits, which are issued either by his department or municipalities, depending on who has jurisdiction over the roads used for a parade.

"For the pieces that come to us, we've instituted a vigorous review to see if we can improve the safety considerations," said Hines.

The minister's comments come less than a week after the death of MaCali​, who died Saturday during the town of Yarmouth's Christmas Parade of Lights. RCMP say the girl was running alongside a moving float when she fell underneath.

"It's a horrific thing, and I know all Nova Scotians are reeling from the contemplation of how something like this could happen," said Hines.

Hines said if provincial officials determine there are improvements that can be made, they will be shared with municipalities throughout the province.

Four-year-old MaCali Cormier is being remembered by her family for her love of horse riding, dancing and swimming. (Facebook)

The minister expects the process to take several months and said it's something that can be worked on as part of the development of regulations for the new Traffic Safety Act, which was passed this fall. Although that act won't come into force for another year or two, any changes developed could be implemented through the existing Motor Vehicle Act.

"We're going to take a deep dive on it," said Hines.

Like most politicians, Hines has been in his share of parades and said he's often had concerns about kids getting too close to floats, and the way candy and other items might be distributed to people watching. (Nothing was being thrown into the crowds during the parade in Yarmouth).

Meanwhile, the grieving process in Yarmouth continues.

MaCali's funeral was scheduled for Thursday, however power outages in the community postponed it to Friday morning. The public nature of the accident, the girl's age and the number of witnesses have contributed to an outpouring of support for the family, as well as a broader need for support in the community.

A candlelight vigil at the town's Frost Park drew hundreds of people on Monday night and grief counselling services have been offered. Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood said while people might grieve in different ways, it's important they all be supported.

"We need to come together, we need to cry, we need to mourn, we need to wail, we need to reach out to our neighbours — all those pieces — and that's when the healing begins, but it'll be a long process."