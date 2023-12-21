'I feel like I can help': pubs and charities serving up free meals this Christmas

A group of Nova Scotian restaurants and local charities are offering free meals this Christmas to anyone who can't afford to cook one themselves — or simply doesn't want to be alone during the holidays.

CEO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission Michelle Porter says they are preparing for one of their largest events across the province with 500 free Christmas dinners set to be served on Friday in Halifax, Bridgewater, Truro, Lower Sackville and Eastern Shore.

"I would say this year will be the most critical year Souls Harbour has ever had," Porter said.

Nova Scotians are trying to cope with rising prices for almost everything, including a place to live, and are seeing tent encampments spring up in their communities.

"They've taken a big hit when you consider someone on a fixed income who hasn't had a raise in many years," Porter said. "And yet, grocery costs have virtually tripled. How do you make ends meet? You just can't."

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission staff will serve free meals to Nova Scotians across the province on Friday in Halifax, Bridgewater, Truro, Lower Sackville and Eastern Shore (Gary Brinton )

Porter said she has seen an increase in numbers across the province this year with their Bridgewater site going from 20-30 people being served, to now feeding 100.

Other places offering free meals include Hope Cottage, Kairos in Spryfield and Halifax, and Margaret's House and Feeding Others of Dartmouth.

Jamieson's Irish House & Grill owner Crissy Robbins in Dartmouth has offered free meals on Christmas since she took over the establishment in 2019. She will once again set up turkey dinners on Monday and says everyone deserves a hot meal and a sense of community.

"There are way too many people out there struggling and alone on Christmas day," Robbins said. "It's one way that me and my family can give back."

Like Porter, Robbins said it has been hard to watch people struggle this year. Robbins said in previous years she would organize a stocking for people she knew were homeless and pack them with essentials to get by.

"I feel like I can help. So this is a way I can help," Robbins said.

'A growing opportunity'

Debbie Phinney, owner of Staggers Pub & Grub in Dartmouth, also hosts a holiday event. She started serving free meals over a decade ago after hearing about a regular patron who was alone for Christmas. She asked him if he was going home to see family, but he said he wasn't because his mother passed away in the spring of that year.

Debbie Phinney, owner of Staggers Pub & Grub in Dartmouth, hosts a Christmas meal each year. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

"When I looked at my friend and she looked at me and I went, 'Well you're not going to be alone. You're going to come here for Christmas.'"

They've carried on the tradition since then.

Everyone's welcome

Phinney says some people think these events are only for those who are "down on their luck." But she says it's for everyone, especially if they have no one to celebrate with.

"How many military people have we posted here that their families are away?" Phinney asked. "There are people that go to school here that maybe it's not feasible for them to go home."

Phinney, Robbins, and Porter all credit their volunteers, chefs, family and staff for making this tradition a positive one.

"I think the gratitude from the people we're helping is something that's always remembered," Robbins said. "We just need to be kinder."

