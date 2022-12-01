How Nova Scotians can prepare for wild weather this Christmas eve

Officials are urging Nova Scotians to plan ahead for the holiday weekend, as a Christmas Eve storm barrels toward the region.

A 'very large' weather system is set to hit western Nova Scotia starting Friday afternoon, moving through to Cape Breton by Saturday morning, with high winds, heavy rain and storm surge expected. The same system is also affecting parts of the northeastern United States, as well as Quebec and Ontario.

With wind gusts of up to 100 km/h predicted for some parts of Nova Scotia, residents are being warned to expect power outages as well as travel disruptions. People in the region are also being advised to secure loose objects around their homes, including Christmas decorations.

'Once in a generation' storm cripples Christmas travel across the U.S. Duration 2:30 A powerful winter storm is making its way through the U.S. and Canada, bringing with it severe snow and freezing temperatures. The storm has already disrupted travel for many ahead of the holidays.

Nova Scotia Power is preparing for outages by opening its emergency operations centre at 10 a.m. on Friday. Sean Borden, storm lead with Nova Scotia Power, said the utility is positioning crews around the province so that it's ready to respond to outages.

"[Power line technicians] have deferred their holiday plans to make sure that we're there for customers. We also have a contractor community in Nova Scotia that is stepping up for this weather event."

Borden said due to the size of the weather system, the utility has not been able to line up as many crews from outside of the province as it typically would. Nonetheless, Borden said crews will be out restoring power as soon as the winds drop below 80 km/h.

EMO says to prepare emergency kit

To prepare for outages, Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office (EMO) is advising Nova Scotians to assemble an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, medications and a flashlight. They should also make sure their gas tanks are full and their devices are charged.

Jason Mew, director of incident management at N.S. EMO, said if people wake up without power on Saturday, they can call 211 to find a comfort centre in their area. But if people don't need to go out in the aftermath of the storm, they may be best off sticking close to home.

"We advise people to really stay off the roads if at all possible. You know, you don't want to risk your life going outdoors if you can prevent it. For the power restoration crews from Nova Scotia Power, it's also lot easier when there's not a lot of traffic on the road."

Air travel passengers advised to check flight status

At Halifax Stanfield International Airport, travellers have already been feeling the effects of bad weather in other parts of Canada.

"Throughout the week there have been some impacts here in relation to the weather that's been moving across the country," said Leah Batstone, communications and marketing advisor with Halifax Stanfield.

As bad weather makes its way to Nova Scotia, Batstone said it's important for people to check with their airline to see if their travel will be affected.

The massive storm will impact travel from the Great Lakes to Newfoundland and Labrador, Thursday through Saturday (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

"Anyone traveling today and tomorrow and maybe over the holidays, it's just really important to make sure that they are in communication with their airline. If there's changes that happen with their flight, if they are looking to rebook, reschedule, find information about delays and cancellations, it's the airline they can reach out to."

Information about schedules can also be found on the airport's website.

Batstone said travellers should check the status of their flight before heading to the airport to make sure they're not waiting unnecessarily, and should plan for lineups.

A passenger rests on the floor at Vancouver International Airport after a heavy snowfall led to mass cancellations this week. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

NORAD keeping watch

Even with bad weather across the country, there's at least one traveller whose trip isn't expected to be affected.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command, or NORAD, began tracking Santa in 1955, after a misprinted number in an advertisement prompted a child to call the Continental Air Defence Command looking for information on Santa. NORAD now offers updates on Santa's progression across North America through its social media channels and website, as well as an operations centre that callers can contact on Christmas Eve.

Capt. Maxime Cliche, public affairs officer with 1 Canadian Air Division, said as Santa enters Canadian airspace around 9 p.m. eastern time on Dec. 24, NORAD personnel will be keeping watch.

Santa Claus and his reindeer-powered sleigh flies over Sapporo, Japan, early on his trip around the world on a previous Christmas Eve. (NORAD)

"They'll be able to tell Santa in real time, 'OK, this is where you need to go, and so then he will be able to fly safely across Canada and maybe try to modify his track so he doesn't get into any bad weather."

Given that Santa's faced bad conditions before, Cliche said it'll take more than some winter weather to stop him.

"I would like to reassure all the kids that Santa will be doing his run across Canada for sure, because our previous data shows that it isn't the first time during the holidays there's bad weather, and Santa's always been able to deliver his gifts,"

