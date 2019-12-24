After 2 decades, Tia the donkey still steals the show at a live nativity scene

For many families who celebrate Christmas, the hustle and bustle of Dec. 24 usually means last-minute gift wrapping or baking.

But for Shirley and Jacques Lacourciere, Christmas Eve means getting their donkey ready for her journey from Enfield, N.S., to Bethlehem.

Well, not quite Bethlehem.

For the last 22 years, Tia Maria has made the trip from Enfield to St. Matthew's United Church in Halifax to take part in the live nativity scene.

"It's just incredible how her little halo comes out and she just stands still and takes it all in. She loves it, absolutely loves it," Shirley Lacourciere said.

"Her big role is part of the scene where they're making the journey to Bethlehem and they stop to get a donkey from a donkey salesman and Tia's their ride."

But before her annual performance, 33-year-old Tia is given a bath, brushed and suited up with a blanket, scarf and special halter.

Then it comes time to get on the trailer.

"In the beginning, it was a real struggle. It took a few people to basically shove her up the ramp," Lacourciere said, laughing. "But now she's really good and she'll just walk on."

In 1997, Lacourciere and Tia took part in an Italian festival where the two were photographed pulling a cart. Someone at St. Matthew's spotted the picture and called to ask whether Tia would like to take part in the live nativity scene.

Two decades later, she's a seasoned professional, letting whoever plays Mary ride on her back along the front of the stage.

The service used to be held outside, but after one bitterly cold Christmas Eve, it was moved indoors.

"I think I could just drop her off at the sidewalk and let her go in and she would just do it," Lacourciere said.

"Last year, we got there a bit early and we were outside talking to the minister, and she was dragging me to the door like, 'Let's go Mom, they're waiting for me in there.'"

'She just stands there like a rock'

Lacourciere said afterwards, the kids all come to sit on Tia's back and have their picture taken, while giving her some pats and snuggles.

"I think they're happy to see a live animal. They see so many animated ones, like on Shrek, and it's nice to see a real live one," she said.

"She's so patient she just stands there like a rock until they're all done, until the last kid sits on her."

