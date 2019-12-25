Mobile home destroyed in Christmas Day fire in Nappan

A mobile home on Highway 302 in Nappan, N.S., was destroyed in a Christmas Day fire that kept firefighters busy for two hours, but no one was inside at the time.

The fire Wednesday broke out at the home on Highway 302, about nine kilometres from downtown Amherst.

A news release from the Town of Amherst said the home was empty. It was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived and found flames shooting out of most of the windows.

The firefighters, from Amherst and River Hebert, were on the scene for about two hours.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

