Christmas Day fire at Dartmouth apartment building causes severe damage

An apartment was severely damaged by a fire in a three-storey building in Dartmouth on Christmas Day.

Acting district chief Pat Kline says the fire at 50 Roleika Drive broke out around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Kline says 40 firefighters were able to knock down the fire within 10 to 15 minutes.

"It was a very quick and a good job by crews," he said.

Kline says one unit was severely damaged, but all other residents were able to return to their homes following the blaze.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES