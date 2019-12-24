What's open and closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day 2019 in Halifax
Spoiler alert: most stores and services are closed on the 25th and 26th
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas Day in the Halifax area in 2019:
Food and drink
- Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market
Closed Christmas and Boxing Day, reopening Friday, Dec. 27.
- Gateway Meat Market
Closed Christmas Day, open 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.
- Atlantic Superstore
Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Sobeys
Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- NSLC
Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Malls
The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Dartmouth Crossing, and Sunnyside Mall are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Public services
- Waste collection
The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Christmas Day, but open regular hours on Boxing Day.
The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake is closed until Saturday, Jan. 11.
There will be no garbage, organics or recyclables collection services on Christmas Day.
- Halifax Public Libraries
All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Transit
Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service schedules on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. No ferries will be running on Christmas Day.
Check online for individual route information.
- Recreation facilities
The municipality says "many" recreation facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and asks that people call ahead to their individual facility to confirm operating hours.
- Emera Oval
Open for public skates on Christmas Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on Boxing Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Canada Post
All post offices will be closed. There is no collection or delivery of mail.
- Customer service
The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent requests about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.
The five customer service centres will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
