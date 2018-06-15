Police find no grounds for charges in death of woman with massive bedsore

Halifax police have concluded there was no criminal wrongdoing in the death of Chrissy Dunnington, the woman whose case sparked an overhaul in the way the province deals with bedsores.

Although police do not identify Dunnington in a news release issued Friday, the information in the release matches Dunnington's case.

"On May 23 [2018], police received a report that a resident at Parkstone Enhanced Care, located at 156 Parkland Drive, had passed away at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

"The 40-year-old woman had been transported to the hospital by EHS on Jan. 28, 2018 for treatment of a medical condition. She died approximately eight weeks later on March 22, 2018."

Dunnington died from complications related to a massive bedsore in her backside that went undetected by Parkstone staff.

An investigation by the Health and Wellness Department of possible abuse was put on hold pending the outcome of the police case.

A department spokesperson confirmed Friday that investigation will now resume following the guidelines of the Protection for Persons in Care Act.

Dunnington's family has been critical of intial work done for that investigation.

