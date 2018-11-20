PC MLA Chris d'Entremont eyes jump to federal politics

Chris d'Entremont wants to go to Ottawa.

The veteran Tory provincial politician announced Tuesday he's seeking the Conservative Party of Canada nomination for the riding of West Nova.

The Argyle-Barrington MLA has been in the Nova Scotia Legislature for 15 years, including turns as the province's health minister and minister of community services. He's currently his party's House leader.

The Conservatives have yet to set a date for the nomination meeting. If d'Entremont wins the right to run federally, he would have to resign from his seat in the provincial legislature.

West Nova became an open seat in next year's federal election after incumbent Liberal MP Colin Fraser announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election. It's traditionally a swing riding the Conservatives will no doubt be targeting as the party attempts to regain a toehold in Atlantic Canada.

Read more stories from CBC Nova Scotia