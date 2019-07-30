Lucky the show dog lives up to his name and gets found

The champion chow chow that slipped its leash in New Waterford on July 15 has been captured, caged and carried back to its owner in Fall River, Kan., thanks to missing pet response technician Mike Chapman.

"It was intense," Chapman said of the hunt for the show dog. "It was a whole lot of planning and a whole lot of trial and error."

Lucky was sent to Cape Breton to be in a dog show, but he became too skittish for the event and bolted from his handler.

He ran into the woods and, although people spotted him, Lucky always ran away.

Drawn to help

When he heard the story of the missing dog, Chapman felt called to Cape Breton from his home in Wilmot, Nova Scotia to help.

He said he spent about 20 hours each day looking for Lucky during his four-day search. He tried to track the dog by setting up food and water stations.

Chapman said Lucky seemed uninterested in the food and he believes people were feeding the dog.

The few times he spotted the chow chow, he said the pup appeared in good shape.

The trap

Late in the evening on July 26, Chapman and two helpers stationed themselves along the trail.

"I sat in the bushes in the dark, with a small blanket for about two hours," he said. "I couldn't wear any bug spray because I didn't want that smell carrying through the woods. So, of course, the mosquitos were kind of eating me alive."

When the chow chow finally took the bait and walked into a trap, Chapman said he broke down.

Lucky wandered into a trap on the fourth day of the search. (Submitted by Mike Chapman)

"You feel like you are saving someone's life, only better because it was a dog," he said.

Chapman said Lucky was also excited.

The pet response technician said he built trust by leaving his scent along the trail and near the food and water stations.

"I put my hand in the cage and within two minutes he licked the back of my hand."

Chapman drove to Amherst and handed the dog over to a member of the Canadian Kennel Club, who took Lucky to Bangor, where he was picked up by a family member of the owner.