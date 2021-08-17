Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Chocolate Lake beach closed, toxic algae bloom confirmed at Cunard Lake

Chocolate Lake Beach is closed to swimming until further notice as the municipality tests samples to see if a toxin-producing algae is present in the water. It was confirmed at nearby Cunard Lake Beach.

A warning sign at Oakfield Provincial Park is shown on June 15. Toxins associated with blue-green algae were confirmed in nearby Grand Lake and the beach has been closed since June. It's one of three municipal beaches in Halifax that is now closed. (Jack Julian/CBC)

Chocolate Lake Beach is closed to swimming until further notice as the municipality tests samples to see if a toxin-producing algae is present in the water, according the Halifax Regional Municipality.

People are advised to avoid any contact with the lake water, and that warning extends to pets, since a bloom is suspected. 

The popular spot is one of three beaches in the municipality now closed.

Cunard Lake Beach on Williams Lake in Spryfield was shut down on Aug. 10 for a suspected bloom, and lab tests confirmed the presence of blue-green algae, said Klara Needler, a spokesperson from the municipality.

Even after the bloom appears to be gone, the toxins can remain in the water. Needler said the risk advisory for the lake will be in place until the toxin levels falls to within Health Canada's guidelines. 

The municipality maintains a list of the status of supervised beaches, where staff regularly test the water quality. 

Oakfield Park Beach has been closed since June 16 following the discovery of blue-green algae in Grand Lake.  

Kinap Beach on West Porters Lake was closed on Aug. 5 due to high bacteria levels in the water. The beach has since reopened. 

