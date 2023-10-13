Amid controversy over the NHL's decision to ban the use of themed equipment , the Canadian Hockey League has reaffirmed its stance that organizations across the country can continue to support outside causes and organizations.

CHL president Dan MacKenzie said in an email that some CHL clubs have already worn special jerseys during the 2023-24 season, which got underway last month. Teams have worn special jerseys during pregame warm-ups and during games to raise awareness for "underserved or underrepresented groups."

"Decisions regarding on-ice support for community causes really rests with our teams and we don't plan on changing that," MacKenzie said. "The CHL will continue to support those efforts made by our member leagues, affiliated clubs and players, along with whatever else they believe they can do to both raise awareness for important causes and help make games more inclusive for all fans."

MacKenzie points to teams recently honouring Indigenous communities during games held on The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Eagles, Mooseheads plan events

Earlier this month, a memo sent out to NHL teams mentioned a ban on altering uniforms and gear for warm-ups and practices. This includes Pride, military appreciation celebrations or Hockey Fights Cancer events.

Some groups have criticized the NHL for no longer allowing teams to honour organizations or causes.

In Nova Scotia, both teams represented in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will continue their themed nights, including the second Pride Night at the Nest for the Cape Breton Eagles and DND Appreciation Night for the Halifax Mooseheads.

The Cape Breton Eagles defend the net against Acadie-Bathurst Titan in QMJHL action. (Cape Breton Eagles)

For both organizations, holding events that support the community is important, but also helps the team out with attendance. For the Eagles, themed nights get the highest attendance at Centre 200 every year.

"People that are obviously personally affected by whatever the theme of the night is," said Patrick MacNeil, play-by-play commentator for the team. "So, these are nights that fans tend to circle on the calendar and definitely look forward to every year."

For the Mooseheads, team president Brian Urquhart said players and fans often look forward to bigger crowds on their themed nights.

Urquhart said DND appreciation night is one of the biggest draws of the season. The Mooseheads have hosted the event for 20 years.

