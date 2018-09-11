Controversial chiropractor still posting videos while under investigation

A Halifax-based chiropractor being investigated for online posts that include discredited views on vaccines and cancer therapies continues to share controversial information on social media that is outside her scope of practice.

A committee of the Nova Scotia College of Chiropractors launched an investigation in the spring against Dena Churchill, who operates Oxford Chiropractic Inc., and bills herself as an "innovator in women's health and wellness."

Videos posted on Churchill's personal and professional Facebook pages include debunked associations between autism and vaccines, claims vaccines cause cancer and suggestions that bras are a greater cancer risk than smoking.

She continues to share links to articles with claims about vaccines and in recent days, has posted videos extolling the merits of vaginal steaming, suggesting it can help with sexually transmitted diseases and yeast infections as well as benefit people who have suffered sexual trauma.

In one of the videos, Churchill says the practice — which involves squatting over steaming water filled with different herbs — is "a great way to bring balance to your system." She describes the practice as a "facial" for the vagina.

Medical experts, however, say there is no proven medical benefit to vaginal steaming.

John Sutherland, executive director of the Nova Scotia College of Chiropractors, said the regulatory authority isn't in a position to take any kind of action regarding Churchill's online activity until the committee's investigation is complete.

Still, Sutherland said the college is aware Churchill "continues to be very prolific with her posts" and the committee doing the investigation can consider anything it deems relevant that comes up throughout the process.

Dena Churchill continues to post online about matters that fall outside her scope of practice as a chiropractor. (Facebook)

While there is no timeline for when the work will be complete, Sutherland said a public report would be released if the investigation finds against Churchill and she reaches a settlement agreement.

If the committee determines charges are appropriate but a settlement can't be reached, the matter would go to a public hearing, which would be advertised.

Churchill could not be reached for comment.