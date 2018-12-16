Chiropractor accused of professional misconduct now facing competency hearing

A controversial chiropractor from Halifax is facing a competency hearing next month with her profession's regulator.

A committee of the Nova Scotia College of Chiropractors will consider an allegation of professional incompetence against Dena Churchill. The hearing will be held Jan. 23-25.

"This hearing is relative to the college's contention she's not fit to practise," said John Sutherland, the college's executive director.

Churchill's licence was suspended last month and Sutherland said that decision was related to the college's concerns.

'Mental incapacity'

A notice posted on the college's website Friday said the hearing stems from a fitness to practise assessment conducted Oct. 24. According to that notice, the allegation against Churchill is she "was professionally incompetent as a result of incompetence arising out of mental incapacity."

Churchill also faces a hearing in May to test 15 allegations of professional misconduct and one of conduct unbecoming a chiropractor related to extensive posts she's made online regarding discredited views on vaccines, unfounded cancer therapies and other subjects outside her scope of practice.

In a Facebook post in November, Churchill announced she was closing her practice, Oxford Chiropractic Inc. Sutherland said the college is obligated to hold hearings whether Churchill maintains her licence or not.

"In a regulated profession, just because you may decide not to renew your licence doesn't mean that you are not expected to answer for actions as a regulated health professional," said Sutherland.

"The college will definitely be pursuing both of these matters with her."