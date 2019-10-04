Man charged with sexual assault of boy in Port Hawkesbury Walmart

Inverness RCMP have charged a man with sexual assault after an incident involving a boy at a Port Hawkesbury, N.S., mall this summer.

Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 23, a man approached a nine-year-old boy in a Walmart washroom, forced him into a stall and pulled down the boy's pants.

RCMP say the boy was able to get away and immediately told a family member what happened.

Tips from the public and surveillance photos led RCMP to identify James Darren Peters, 49, as a suspect.

Peters's home in Lower L'Ardoise was searched on Oct. 1. He was arrested and charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, sexual interference and two counts of enticing a child from a parent.

Youth organization notified

RCMP said Peters was involved in a youth organization in L'Ardoise and that group has been notified.

The police are consulting the public in case there were other assaults on children that have not been reported.

Peters appeared in court on Thursday and has been released under strict conditions. He will be back in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Oct. 30.

RCMP say there are looking into a similar incident, along with Cape Breton Regional Police, at the Sydney River Walmart on Aug. 19.

