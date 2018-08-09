Halifax Regional Police are notifying the public about a high-risk sex offender recently released from prison after completing his sentence on child pornography charges.

Donald Duane Bartlett, 49, is moving to the Halifax area.

In a news release, police said Bartlett has been released from a federal prison after completing a sentence for distribution of child pornography, printing/publishing child pornography, possession of child pornography and counselling another person to commit an indictable offence that was not committed.

Bartlett's criminal record also includes past crimes for sexual offences against children.

In an interview, police spokeswoman Const. Alicia Joseph could not say whether any of these crimes were committed in Halifax or whether Bartlett has family ties here.

"We issue this type of notification in regards to a high-risk offender when there is a protocol in place in particular and they're on certain conditions," Joseph said.

"As part of the release, Bartlett has been sentenced to a long-term (supervision) order and has been placed under a number of strict conditions regarding interaction with children under the age of 16."

Under strict conditions

He cannot attend a public park, public swimming area, daycare centre or other places where children under the age of 16 are present.

He is not to have any contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless he is under the supervision of a person approved by the court. He can only use the internet under conditions set by the court.

Bartlett is described as a white male, five-foot-eight and 218 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Bartlett breaching his conditions is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police say that any form of vigilante activity against Bartlett will not be tolerated.

