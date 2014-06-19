East Hants man faces child pornography charges

An East Hants man is facing child pornography charges.

The man was arrested at his home in Five Mile River on Dec.16, according to an RCMP release.

RCMP say they began an investigation in late November following a report of a man possessing child pornography.

He has been charged with making child pornography, possession of child pornography and sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on March 1.

