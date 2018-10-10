British man, Nova Scotia woman charged with child sex crimes

RCMP have charged a British man with making child pornography and planning a sex assault on a minor after arresting him Friday at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Leon Paul Fraser, 44, of Algarkirk, U.K., was arrested without incident and remains in custody until his appearance in Dartmouth provincial court, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

A 40-year-old Digby County, N.S., woman was also arrested last Thursday by Meteghan RCMP in connection with the case.

The two suspects "are known to one another," Clarke said.

Both face charges of making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.

The charges involve one alleged victim, under the age of 16, who is from Digby County, Clarke said. She could not say if the young person is female or male.

The woman, who has not yet been named, has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court Jan. 4.

Clarke could not say if the woman and victim are related or known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.