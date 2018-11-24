Child killed by float at Santa Claus parade in Yarmouth, NS

A four-year-old girl is dead after falling beneath a float Saturday night at a Santa Claus parade in Yarmouth, N.S., police said.

"A very tragic incident, very traumatic for everyone who was involved with the parade and at the scene," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

"My understanding there were a lot of people nearby when this took place. So our thoughts right now are with this little girl's family, as it's a very difficult time, but also with the community. With people that were there watching the parade."

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Starrs Rd in the middle of Yarmouth. The Yarmouth Christmas Parade of Lights was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

My heart is with the families affected by tonight’s tragedy in Yarmouth 😢❤️ —@AlyssaRoseMuise

"She was not on the float. She was running alongside of the moving float when she fell underneath the float," Hutchinson said.

The girl was treated at the scene immediately by RCMP officers and the Emergency Health Services, and was taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hutchinson said he knew there were many people who witnessed the incident and suggested that people may want to reach out for help, including first responders, who will be offered assistance if they ask for it.

"If you're struggling with what you witnessed, it's very important to talk about it and seek some help to deal with those emotions," he said.

An RCMP spokesperson said police continue to interview witnesses on Saturday night. They are not looking at laying criminal charges, the spokesperson added.