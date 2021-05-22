5-year-old child has life-threatening injuries after vehicle crash in Dartmouth

A five-year-old child has life-threatening injuries following a collision in Dartmouth Friday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a crash involving a car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Portland Street and Spring Avenue at 4:22 p.m.

The child was a passenger in the car which was being driven by an adult woman. She also suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident.

All east bound traffic on Portland Street was blocked from Eisener to Portland Estates boulevards Friday evening. Traffic was expected to be blocked for an extended period of time.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say it's unknown if charges will be laid.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

