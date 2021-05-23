Child dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Dartmouth

A five-year-old child has died after being seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Friday, police confirmed on Sunday.

Family and friends have told CBC News the victim was a boy.

Police responded to the crash between a car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Portland Street and Spring Avenue in Dartmouth on Friday just before 4:30 p.m.

The child, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car, a woman, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Sunday, Halifax police said in a release that the child had died.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

There has been an outpouring of support for the boy's family on social media, with people being asked to place a candle in their window at 8 p.m. Sunday in his memory.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

