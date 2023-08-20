Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Child, 10, dead after ATV crash in Yarmouth County

A 10-year-old child has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Yarmouth County. The child had been reported missing from the Canaan area.

Coldbrook child was reported missing from the Canaan area on Saturday

CBC News ·
A close up picture of an RCMP shoulder badge.
Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a report of a missing child at 11:25 p.m. on Saturday, and later found the child dead after an ATV crash. (CBC)

A 10-year-old child has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Yarmouth County.

According to a news release, RCMP responded to a report of a missing child at 11:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The child, from Coldbrook, was visiting the Canaan area with their family and went on an ATV ride alone earlier that evening and did not return, the release said.

An officer found the child dead at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Gavelton. The ATV was found in a ditch nearby.

The RCMP said in an email that the sex of the child is not being released to maintain the privacy of the family.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now