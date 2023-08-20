Child, 10, dead after ATV crash in Yarmouth County

A 10-year-old child has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Yarmouth County.

According to a news release, RCMP responded to a report of a missing child at 11:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The child, from Coldbrook, was visiting the Canaan area with their family and went on an ATV ride alone earlier that evening and did not return, the release said.

An officer found the child dead at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Gavelton. The ATV was found in a ditch nearby.

The RCMP said in an email that the sex of the child is not being released to maintain the privacy of the family.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

