Nova Scotia giving $1.75M in emergency funding to child-care centres

Nova Scotia says it will provide more than $1.75 million in emergency funding Friday to cover staffing and operational costs for child-care centres.

The funding was promised in April to make up for revenue shortfalls caused by COVID-19 restrictions that capped capacity at 60 per for the facilities.

The restrictions mean child-care centres are not able to collect their usual revenue during the lockdown.

One Halifax daycare told CBC News the restrictions meant it was on the verge of financial collapse.

A news release from the province said it would provide financial support "as long as necessary" to Nova Scotia's 334 licensed child-care centres and 14 licensed family home child-care agencies. It estimated this will cost $850,000 a week.

"We have moved quickly to get money we committed to delivering out the door, and to ensure child-care centres and spaces will be there for families when the restrictions are lifted," Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Derek Mombourquette said in the release.

Besides the emergency funding, the release said the province has provided centres with personal protective equipment at no cost.

