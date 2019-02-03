Child airlifted to Halifax after accident with lawn tractor

A eight-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital in Halifax Sunday evening after he was injured while riding on a lawn tractor, according to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

RCMP said the boy was riding on the tractor near a home on Canaan Road in Morristown, in Kings County. The tractor tipped seriously injuring the boy.

The exact nature of the boy's injuries haven't been released.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

At this point it's unclear what the boy was doing on the tractor, or whether he was struck or pinned.

The boy's parents were at the scene and the RCMP also responded to provide first aid. Paramedics treated the child at the scene, after which he was airlifted to Halifax.

The RCMP are still investigating what happened.