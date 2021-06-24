Upgrading isthmus dikes is a complex, time-consuming job, says N.S. minister

In the wake of renewed calls for action to protect the Chignecto Isthmus, Nova Scotia's minister of Public Works says it will "take time" to find the best solution for such a large project.

A report released last spring said that extreme weather and rising sea levels caused by climate change threaten to flood the isthmus by the year 2100. The area is the only land connection between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

"It's a very complex situation and the job is huge," Minister of Public Works, Kim Masland, told reporters after cabinet on Thursday.

"The magnitude and the scope of this project is something that we've never seen before."

Kim Masland is Nova Scotia's Minister of Public Works. (Robert Short/CBC)

Both provinces are working on a plan with the federal government to repair the historic dikes protecting the isthmus, but have said it could take 10 years before work is done.

But mayors in the area and provincial opposition members have said that timeline is far too long, especially given the increased risks of extreme storms like Fiona due to climate change.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said half-empty grocery store shelves have already become a reality with supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the situation would become a crisis if rail and truck routes were blocked.

"It's a massive, massive fear every day for people in Cumberland County but it should be a massive fear every day for people across this province," Chender said.

That geographic reality puts Nova Scotia at greater risk than New Brunswick, and means N.S. should take the lead on any repair plan, said Liberal Leader Zach Churchill.

"The longer that we wait to deal with that, the more risk there's going to be," Churchill said.

The 2022 study suggested three options to raise the dikes or build new ones, ranging from around $189 million to $300 million. Ottawa has told the provinces it could foot half the bill.

While Masland said cost is "certainly" part of the issue, it's not the only piece of the puzzle. Since the study didn't outline how to go about the repairs, Masland said environmental assessments and new designs are needed before they can finalize a plan.

An aerial view of the Chignecto Isthmus. (Mike Dembeck)

"Even the past few months it's been really good. We've had deputies and staff and subject-matter experts from Government of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia meeting regularly, talking about the scope of this project and how we move ahead," Masland said.

"It is going to take some time to get it right."

Masland said New Brunswick "absolutely" shares Nova Scotia's sense of urgency on the issue, and disagreed with the idea that N.S. should take the lead.

It's up to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to settle on a plan for the dike repairs before going to the federal government with an application for funding.

