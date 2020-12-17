RCMP end search for missing scallop dragger crew

More than a month after the crew of a scallop dragger disappeared on the Bay of Fundy, RCMP are calling off their search for the five men suspected of going down with the vessel.

The loved ones of missing crew members received a glimmer of hope last weekend when the sunken boat was located on the ocean floor, about two kilometres from Delaps Cove and more than 60 metres below the surface.

RCMP said at the time that their crews were not equipped to dive to the necessary depths to look inside, but they said they were studying their options.

On Saturday, they announced via news release that those options had been exhausted.

Too risky for Canadian Armed Forces divers

"The RCMP approached the Canadian Armed Forces to determine whether their divers may be able to assist," the RCMP news release said.

"Upon conducting a thorough risk analysis, the CAF determined that the risk to the lives of their divers was too significant and unfortunately, were unable to support the request."

With that, RCMP said they were putting an end to all search operations, but the will continue to support investigations by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the provincial Department of Labour.

The Chief William Saulis is shown in November. (Katherine Bickford)

In a statement, the Transportation Safety Board said it is conducting a Class 3 investigation into the incident. According to its website, this kind of investigation would result in a detailed report, which could include some recommendations. These investigations would usually be completed within 450 days.

"This investigation is ongoing. It is too early to draw conclusions," the emailed statement said.

"In this particular investigation, we have been able to collect significant information without access to the vessel itself. Should the vessel be recovered at a future date, we would examine the wreckage for additional information."

The statement said the Transportation Safety Board is not responsible for wreckage recovery or search and rescue missions.

"The TSB investigation team is mindful of the families who want answers rapidly. Throughout the investigation, we will be in direct contact with the next-of-kin," it said.

The Department of Labour did not immediately respond to CBC's request for comment about the status of their investigation.

Vessel last seen in mid-December

The Chief William Saulis was last seen early on Dec. 15 heading toward shore after a week-long fishing trip. No mayday call was issued by the six-man crew, but an automated emergency beacon sounded around 5 a.m. in the same area where the boat would eventually be found.

An extensive search of the shoreline and water was mounted that day, which lead to the discovery of two empty life-rafts and the body of one crew member — Michael Drake of Fortune, N.L.

Family and friends of the other five crew members — Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Eugene Francis and the captain, Charles Roberts — have said they suspect the men were asleep in their bunks when something catastrophic caused the vessel to sink.

A Lands and Forestry helicopter searched the shoreline around Delaps Cove repeatedly throughout December and early January. (Submitted by Nova Scotia RCMP)

The rescue mission turned into a recovery mission on Dec. 16, focused primarily on a 55-kilometre stretch of coast from Delaps Cove to Margaretsville.

At the end of last month, RCMP started using sonar to look for the vessel, which picked up an "anomaly" on the morning of Jan. 16. Video captured by a remote-operated underwater vehicle confirmed that it was the Chief William Saulis, sitting upright on the ocean floor.

RCMP said they'll continue to offer support and updates to family of the crew.

