Search for missing fishermen in Bay of Fundy on pause

The search for five fishermen, and clues about what happened to their missing scallop vessel in the Bay of Fundy, has been put on pause, again.

What began as a search-and-rescue mission on the water, as well as by ground and air on Dec. 15, turned into an RCMP recovery mission 36 hours later.

All efforts were suspended when a winter storm hit the province on Dec. 17, and resumed only briefly by helicopter the following day.

In an update Saturday morning, RCMP said the ground search has been suspended indefinitely because of unsafe conditions. A search by air may resume Sunday if the weather allows.

A Lands and Forestry helicopter searched a 20-kilometre stretch of coastline from Hillsburn to Morden on Saturday but made no recoveries. (Submitted by Nova Scotia RCMP)

On the day the Chief William Saulis sent out its emergency beacon, one body was recovered, now confirmed by his family to be that of Michael Drake. His sister, Raelene Carroll, told CBC she expects he'll be returned home to Newfoundland on Sunday afternoon.

The rest of the crew — Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Eugene Francis and Charles Roberts, the vessel's captain — remain to be found.

Some debris, including the vessel's life-rafts, were recovered within the first 36 hours of the search, but nothing new was recovered Friday.

The vessel's home base was Yarmouth, N.S., where grief counselling was on offer Saturday for anyone touched by the tragedy.

The Chief William Saulis scallop fishing vessel is shown in November. (Katherine Bickford)

"Lost at sea is such a hard thing to say," Bertha Brannen, a grief recovery specialist, said in an interview before she was scheduled to meet with family members of the some of the crew.

She said the grieving process is often prolonged when people never learn exactly what happened to their loved ones.

Reacting to the disappearance of the Chief William Saulis this week, some in the industry and the province's fishing communities said something quick and catastrophic must have occurred to the ship.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it sank, though the cause remains unclear.

