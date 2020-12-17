RCMP to use sonar in effort to locate missing Nova Scotia fishermen

An underwater recovery team with Nova Scotia RCMP plans to use sonar to explore parts of the Bay of Fundy where a fishing boat and its crew disappeared last week.

The Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that was based out of Yarmouth, N.S., was last heard from early on the morning of Dec. 15 when it was heading toward Digby after a week-long fishing expedition.

In a news release Tuesday morning, RCMP said the aerial search would resume, weather permitting, after it was paused on Monday, and an underwater recovery team would join the efforts and explore the water with sonar equipment.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce said the sonar search was dependent on conditions and it was not clear, as of late morning, whether the underwater crew would be able to start Tuesday.

The goal, he said, is to locate the vessel.

Searchers scoured through the rocky shoreline in Steves Cove where debris washed up the day the boat went missing. Ground searching was called off ahead of last week's snowstorm and has not resumed. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

The emergency beacon aboard the Chief William Saulis went off near Delaps Cove shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 15. Two life-rafts washed ashore, empty, later that morning.

By nightfall, search-and-rescue crews had announced they'd found the body of one crew member, Newfoundland's Michael Drake.

The other five members of the crew — Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Eugene Francis and Charles Roberts, the captain of the vessel — have not been found.

The Chief William Saulis is shown in November. (Katherine Bickford)

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the boat sank, although the cause remains unclear. After a 36-hour search and rescue mission by the Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, RCMP took over the case as a recovery mission and missing persons investigation.

The police force searched by helicopter over the weekend and didn't recover anything. With no helicopter available Monday, the search was paused.

