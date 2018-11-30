Dozens apply to fill job previously used as patronage post

Premier Stephen McNeil selected Nova Scotia's chief of protocol in 2014, naming former Liberal staffer Glennie Langille to the job.

But now that it is a position in the public service, McNeil doesn't have a say in who wins the competition among 27 candidates.

The deadline to apply was Nov. 6. Langille is one of the applicants.

Opening it up to competition generated plenty of interest but it's up to a selection committee, not McNeil, to interview those on the short list.

That process continues, according to provincial media relations advisor Brian Taylor.

The protocol office has been responsible for organizing official ceremonies and events, as well as official visits by members of the royal family and heads of state along with other dignitaries.

Those duties have been expanded to include managing the province's engagement with the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans Affairs Canada and related organization and all government ceremonies and functions.

According to Nova Scotia's year-end accounts, Langille earned $88,555.05 last year. The salary range for the job being filled will be $91,800 to $114,700.