One-time Liberal candidate keeping job N.S. premier originally handed her

The former Liberal candidate and caucus staffer Premier Stephen McNeil hand-picked to be Nova Scotia's chief of protocol in 2013 has won the job in an open competition, beating out 26 other applicants.

The announcement of Glennie Langille's successful bid was communicated to government staff last week in an email from the executive director of the Department of Intergovernmental Affairs.

In the message, Albert Walzak lauded Langille's five years on the job.

"Glennie has demonstrated her capability in the protocol office since joining [Intergovernmental Affairs] on contract in 2013," he wrote.

"She has led multi-disciplinary teams from across government, the military and outside organizations to plan and execute a successful royal tour (2014), dozens of visits by diplomats and dignitaries, the swearing in of the executive council (2017), the installation of the lieutenant governor (2017), the successful official visit of the governor general (2018) and five Order of Nova Scotia ceremonies."

Appointment was criticized

Langille declined an opportunity to comment on her move from a contract employee into the public service.

When she was appointed in 2013, McNeil faced criticism from both opposition parties for what they saw as a blatant partisan move.

The NDP leader at the time, Maureen MacDonald, said the position should not serve as a soft landing for failed political candidates.

"It stinks to high heaven," MacDonald said at the time.

When the ceremonial duties of the office were expanded to include managing the province's relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans Affairs Canada and related organizations, senior government officials decided to make the chief of protocol job an open competition.

According to Nova Scotia's year-end accounts, Langille earned $88,555.05 last year. When the position was advertised late last year, the salary range for the job was $91,800 to $114,700.