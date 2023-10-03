COVID-19 rates in N.S. remain low as respiratory-illness season approaches, Strang says

COVID-19 levels in Nova Scotia remain well below those seen during previous waves of the virus, according to Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, who gave a briefing Tuesday on the upcoming respiratory-illness season.

Dr. Robert Strang said the levels of flu and COVID-19 this year in the southern hemisphere, which can be an indicator of what's to come in the northern hemisphere, were "reassuring."

"We need to remain careful, but not alarmed," he told reporters.

Last fall saw a significant spike in respiratory cases in the province, particularly among children with illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Flu season also arrived earlier than normal.

Strang said a scenario in which RSV, the flu and COVID-19 are circulating at the same time and at significant levels wasn't seen this year down south. Flu levels were around normal, he said, and there was only a modest increase in COVID-19.

He encouraged Nova Scotians to get vaccinated against both the flu and against the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Moderna vaccine for the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, which was approved last month, will likely become available to Nova Scotians next week, Strang said, while Pfizer-BioNtech shipments are expected toward the end of the month.

The high-dose flu vaccine, which had been only available for free to people in long-term care homes, will this year be given free of charge to anyone older than 65. It is available now, according to the province.

The standard flu shot will be available starting the week of Oct. 23, Strang said.

Not like Taylor Swift tickets

More than 300 pharmacies across the province will begin to post appointments as they become available. Nova Scotians can book through the province's website, and a phone number will be available next week.

Patients can also get vaccinated through their family practice.

"Let me reassure you that these are not like Taylor Swift tickets," Strang said. "Over the course of the next few months, there'll be enough appointments and vaccines available for everyone who wants one."

In the province's most recent report, COVID-19 cases rose in August compared to July, although the numbers were similar to those in June.

