Thousands of chickens dead after break-in at Nova Scotia poultry facility

Thousands of chickens are dead following a break-in at a Nova Scotia poultry wholesalers facility last month, the RCMP says.

Kings County RCMP responded to a call on Lakewood Drive in the village of Steam Mill in the Annapolis Valley at midday on Nov. 22, according to a news release.

The estimated value of the chickens lost is around $160,000, the RCMP said.

The incident is believed to have taken place somewhere between 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 11 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Police declined to disclose how the chickens died or the name of the facility, citing an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

