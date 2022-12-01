Content
Nova Scotia·New

Why a Prairie woman finds familiarity and comfort at a Halifax ocean lookoff

This story is part of a CBC Creator Network series from artist Jon Claytor that explores how parks and gardens have affected individuals in unique and personal ways.

'When I look at the ocean, it’s like it’s breathing,' says Cheyenne Henry

Jon Claytor · For CBC ·
'I come out here and give my worries and my sadness or loneliness to the ocean,' says Cheyenne Henry of the Herring Cove lookoff. (Jon Claytor for CBC)

In this piece, Claytor captures his friend Cheyenne Henry's story. 

(Jon Claytor for CBC )
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
