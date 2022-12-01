Why a Prairie woman finds familiarity and comfort at a Halifax ocean lookoff

This story is part of a CBC Creator Network series from artist Jon Claytor that explores how parks and gardens have affected individuals in unique and personal ways.

In this piece, Claytor captures his friend Cheyenne Henry's story.

(Jon Claytor for CBC ) (Jon Claytor for CBC) (Jon Claytor for CBC) (Jon Claytor for CBC) (Jon Claytor for CBC) (Jon Claytor for CBC) (Jon Claytor for CBC) (Jon Claytor for CBC) (Jon Claytor for CBC) (Jon Claytor for CBC)

MORE TOP STORIES