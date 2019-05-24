Danger signs to be posted on Chéticamp boardwalk

Visitors to the Chéticamp waterfront this summer may not be able to stroll the length of the community's boardwalk.

Alfred Poirier, the area's municipal councillor, says signs will be posted warning of rough sections, and some parts may have to be closed altogether.

He said the boardwalk has been there for more than 20 years without major renovation.

"Every year with the erosion and the high seas, it's getting to the best of it, so there's two or three spots that are very dangerous," Poirier said.

The wooden structure runs along the harbour of the picturesque village and is a major tourist draw.

"It's part of the community, it's part of our infrastructure, it's part of our tourism package," said Poirier. "People there, they can see across to the island, it's a very scenic view from everywhere."

Alfred Poirier represents Chéticamp on municipal council. (invernesscounty.ca)

Poirier said the boardwalk is the responsibility of the Chéticamp Economic Council , a local group similar to the board of trade.



The municipality's deputy warden, Poirier said he's contacted Inverness County and an engineering study will be done.

He said results of that study are expected in the next couple of weeks.

He said it's not clear who would pay for any repairs.

An engineering study will be done to see what repairs are needed on the Chéticamp boardwalk. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Poirier said signs will be posted warning of some rough sections, and some sections may have to blocked off until they are fixed.

He said the cost of replacement could be close to $1 million.

He said the boardwalk is an important part of the community, not just during tourism season, but enjoyed by residents year round.



MORE TOP STORIES: