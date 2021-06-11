Smoke billows out of Chester Playhouse roof as fire forces evacuations

A fire in Chester, N.S., has damaged the building of the local playhouse and forced the evacuation of other businesses.

People reported seeing the fire Friday afternoon as it billowed out of the Chester Playhouse building. The Kiwi Café was evacuated.

Staff at the café were evacuated at about 3:30 p.m. and fire crews are actively battling the blaze.

The playhouse's Facebook page posted that nobody had been hurt in the fire.

Beverly Jollimore, an employee at the nearby Fo'c'sle Tavern, spoke to CBC as fire trucks arrived.

"I can see the top floor of the Chester Playhouse; black smoke is billowing out of the top floor," she said "There's a lot of damage — blackened wood."

She could see two or three fire engines fighting the fire and said RCMP were on site, too. The street is blocked off and crowds are keeping back.

The 80-year-old theatre started a major renovation in September 2020 that would make it more accessible and able to operate all year. The federal and provincial governments spent almost $800,000 on the work. It was supposed to reopen this month.

The 176-seat Chester Playhouse was built in 1938 and originally operated as a movie house.

