Chester health clinic losing 3 of its 4 full-time doctors

A three-year-old health clinic that serves people in the Chester, N.S., area is losing three of its four full-time doctors by the new year.

Thelma Costello, the chair of the board that manages the building where Our Health Centre is housed, said of the three doctors who are leaving, one is moving back to Scotland and two wanted to be closer to their families who live far from Chester.

"It's a great disappointment to us, but we certainly don't fault the doctors. Their situation was such that they felt that they had to go elsewhere," she said.

The building opened in 2016 after people in the area raised $4 million to build it. The province contributed $500,000 and volunteers helped with the construction.

At its peak, the family practice housed there had 4½ doctor positions, a family practice nurse and a nurse practitioner. As of January 2020, Costello said there will be 1½ doctor positions, the family practice nurse and the nurse practitioner.

"Unless there's a miracle between now and then," she said.

One of the doctors who is leaving will be taking her patients with her to a practice in Tantallon. Some of the other patients will be reassigned to the remaining staff.

Thelma Costello is the chair of Our Health Centre. (David Laughlin/CBC)

There are two different clinics in the same building: the downstairs clinic is the family practice office where the three doctors are departing. That clinic is run by the Nova Scotia Health Authority, which is responsible for recruiting to fill those spaces.

Upstairs, there is a separate walk-in clinic that operates three days a week. The walk-in clinic is run by the Our Health Clinic board, which is responsible for finding fee-for-service doctors to take shifts. Some of those fee-for-service doctors are semi-retired or do not live in Nova Scotia and travel to Chester occasionally.

Costello said the upstairs clinic will try to pick up some of the slack from the downstairs clinic, but it will be difficult.

"It's a pretty busy clinic and and we've certainly seen a demand for the services there. The doctors are putting in fairly long shifts," she said.

"I think that they will do their utmost to pick up the slack. But it is a tough call. There is a wait list now for the clinic. You have to get there early to get registered because obviously the doctors can take only so many patients in the course of a day."

Recruitment efforts

The NSHA has been recruiting to fill the spots in Chester and said some interested physicians have visited the Chester area.

"We are encouraged by the interest we've received in the past for the area and will continue to recruit to Chester as a great place to live and practise medicine," Katrina Philopoulos, the NSHA's director of physician recruitment, wrote in an email to CBC News.

MORE TOP STORIES