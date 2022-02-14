Chender announces bid to lead Nova Scotia NDP with 2 key endorsements

Claudia Chender, the MLA for Dartmouth South, announced Monday that she will run for the leadership of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party.

"Over the last five years, I've learned a lot about how government works and what people and communities need," she said in a promotional video.

Chender also released endorsements from Halifax Citadel-Sable Island MLA Lisa Lachance and Dartmouth North MLA Susan Leblanc. The NDP has six MLAs in Nova Scotia, including departing leader Gary Burrill, Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier MLA Kendra Coombes and Halifax Needham MLA Suzy Hansen.

"We can build this party right across our province and we can chart a path toward a government and an economy that works for all of us," Chender said.

Chender named affordability, health care and equity as the key issues she will focus on. Chender has been an MLA since 2017. She worked as a lawyer before that.

'I see her as the next premier'

Lachance said Chender would be a good leader for the political party.

"Claudia has a unique way to understand complex issues, map a way forward and connect with the folks and communities that are affected most," the NDP politician said.

Sue Leblanc also endorsed Chender. "When I see her as the next premier of the province, I see her leading us as Nova Scotians in a healthy, thriving, sustainable, culturally rich community," Leblanc said.

The NDP will vote for a new party leader in June.

