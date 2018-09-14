Teen accused of killing Chelsie Probert tells court he saw his friend stab her

The 17-year-old boy accused of murdering Chelsie Probert testified Friday in his own defence, telling a Halifax youth court he didn't stab the woman and that it was his friend who fatally attacked her.

Probert was 18 when she was attacked while walking down a path near Farrell Street in Dartmouth, N.S., on June 6, 2017. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

The boy, who was 16 when he was charged, cannot be named due to his age. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the case, which is being heard before a judge alone.

The teen told the court he and his friend were trying to rob people that night. He said it was his friend, who is 20, who stabbed Probert and then threatened him with a knife if he told anyone.

That 20-year-old man, who also cannot be named, is the Crown's main witness and has testified the accused was the one who killed Probert.

Planned to rob people

The teen told the court that the 20-year-old and a third friend were at the accused's home that night. He said they were smoking pot and the 20-year-old pressured them into drinking as well. Afterwards they went out with the intent to rob people.

The accused said he made the first attempt, and stuttered as he said to a man, "Give me your stuff."

The man said he had nothing and the teen let him go. That's when the third friend left. Not long after, the accused said he wanted to go home.

The teen said they then saw Probert on the path. He testified the 20-year-old approached her and ordered her to hand over all her things.

She brushed him off, and he repeated his demand. The man ordered her a third time, the teen testified. She said that it must be a joke and brushed him off again.

'Deer in headlights'

The teen, who was a few metres back, said he was growing tired of this and called out his friend's name. That's when his friend was like a "deer in headlights," he told the court.

He testified he then saw his friend strike Probert in the face and stab her using a corkscrew and a knife. He said he turned around and started running, feeling sick.

He said his friend later held a knife to his ribs and threatened to kill him and his girlfriend if he told anyone.

The accused wrapped the weapons in his jacket and the two friends went in search of marijuana and cigars before going back to the accused's home, washing the weapons and going to sleep.

The trial continues Monday.