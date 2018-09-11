Witness in Chelsie Probert attack cross-examined by boy's lawyer

A lawyer for the boy accused of murdering Chelsie Probert challenged the credibility of a Crown witness on Tuesday morning in Halifax youth court.

The 20-year-old man testified on Monday that he witnessed the boy strike Probert in the side while holding a knife in one hand and a corkscrew in the other.

Probert was 18 when she died after being attacked on the Farrell Street path in Dartmouth, N.S., on June 6, 2017.

The boy, now 17, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. The case, now in its second week, is being heard by judge alone.

The witness can't be named because doing so could identify the accused, who was 16 at the time he was charged.

Statement a 'boatload of crap'

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Brandon Rolle, the witness admitted he is an avid marijuana user, drinks heavily, has abused pills and is a low-level drug dealer. He also told the court he has stolen from a friend and has threatened someone.

The witness testified Tuesday that his first statement to police was "a boatload of crap" and his second statement, given 11 days after Probert's death, contained omissions.

He said he didn't tell police that the accused pulled a corkscrew out of his pocket earlier that evening, that the boy enjoyed showing off his weapons or that the youth had a plan to scare people on the path.

He said his memory is clear today.

The man told Rolle he asked his girlfriend at the time to hide two pairs of sneakers belonging to him and the accused because he knew they would be evidence. In a text to her, he used an expletive to express how lucky they were to be free, court heard.

But in messages to his own mother, the witness called his ex-girlfriend a "psychopath" for covering up a murder and only caring about partying.

Witness testified Monday

He testified Monday that the youth threatened others on the path the night of the attack, but didn't harm them. The witness said the boy and Probert had a verbal exchange before the youth struck her, and that he ran away after the boy's initial blow.

But shortly afterward, the accused caught up with him and had tears running down his face, saying something to the effect of, "She's dead, I killed her," the witness testified.

With files from Elizabeth Chiu

