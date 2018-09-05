Paramedic testifies during 2nd day of Chelsie Probert murder trial

A Halifax youth court is hearing testimony from a paramedic as the trial for the 17-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., boy accused of killing Chelsie Probert enters a second day.

Probert, 18, was found on a path off Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth's north end on June 6, 2017, and later died in hospital. Police said at the time her death was a random act.

The accused, who cannot be identified because of his age, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder last October. He is being tried by judge alone.

The trial is expected to wrap up next week.

