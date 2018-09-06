Autopsy showed Chelsie Probert suffered severe chest, arm wounds

Chelsie Probert died after she was struck multiple times with a "sharp-force" object that sliced through her chest, hitting vital organs and cutting deeply into her arm, a Halifax murder trial was told Thursday.

Dr. Matthew Bowes, Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner, testified he performed the autopsy on the 18-year-old and counted seven wounds on her body, all on her left side.

He was giving evidence at the second-degree murder trial of a 17-year-old boy who is accused of killing Probert. She was found on June 6, 2017, on a Dartmouth path and later died in hospital.

The accused, who was 16 when he was charged, cannot be identified because of his age. He has pleaded not guilty and is being tried by judge alone.

Probert, 18, was killed June 6, 2017, in Dartmouth. (J. Albert Walker Funeral Home)

Bowes said two of the sharp-force wounds Probert suffered were so severe that either could have caused her death.

The tracks of the two separate wounds went through her chest, puncturing the area around her aorta and lungs. As well, another wound sliced through her left bicep to the bone. There was not a lot of blood at the scene because much of the bleeding was internal, the medical examiner said.

Bowes was shown photos of a tire reamer, a corkscrew-like device. While he could not say with certainty what type of blade was used, he said he didn't believe it was a corkscrew-like object that caused the chest wounds.

A knife could have inflicted the injuries suffered by Probert, he said. Bowes could not say if a right-handed person inflicted the blows, or if only one person was responsible.

Witness testifies

A woman whose home overlooks the path where Probert was found also testified for the Crown on Thursday.

Pamela Fisher said she was in her bedroom when she heard a woman's voice saying "ow" four or five times. Then she heard the woman shout, "Oh my God!"

Fisher said that's when she really started paying attention. She said she saw a person "slinking away," but she couldn't make out any details.

The Crown has served notice that if the teen charged with murder is found guilty, it will apply to have him sentenced as an adult.