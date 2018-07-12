Winners take home $1.2M pot at Chase the Ace in Margaree Forks, N.S.

After more than a year and with only two cards left in the $1.2 million draw, the odds were pretty good the Chase the Ace fundraiser in Margaree Forks, N.S., would wrap up Wednesday night, and it did.

The winners were Barb Reddick of Guysborough, N.S., and her nephew, Tyrone MacInnis of Glace Bay, N.S., who will split the prize totalling $1,222,639.

"There was a good crowd on hand. The buzz was quite high. Everyone was pretty excited to see what was going to happen. Since the jackpot got higher, every week the crowd got bigger," said Bernice Curley, chair of the Margaree Forks Chase the Ace committee.

"I think people in the area got a little frustrated. They're not used to having traffic gridlocked in Margaree Forks, but it was short-lived and it was great to see so many people come to the area."

Ticket sales for the Chase the Ace fundraiser for two area fire departments started to heat up over the last few weeks, topping $798,000 during the last week alone.

The proceeds are being shared by the Margaree Volunteer Fire Department and North East Margaree Volunteer Fire Department, which are getting new fire trucks and possibly emergency response vehicles.

"For a place that says there's no money, there was money coming into Margaree over the last few weeks. I'm not sure where, but everyone just wants a shot at it [the jackpot]," Curley said.

She said she's been asked if she feels guilty about the money people are spending on tickets.

"I'm not sure. I'm really not sure where that money comes from," Curley said.

"I'm more of a believer that if you weren't giving it to us, you'd be giving it to some other gambling idea."

The Margaree Chase the Ace chart details the info about Wednesday's draw.

