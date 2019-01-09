Skip to Main Content
Aunt in $1.2M Chase the Ace lawsuit collects final payment, but 'hurt' lingers

A Guysborough, N.S., woman at the centre of a nasty battle with her nephew over a lottery win last summer has collected the last of her winnings. But the family rift is still there.

Barbara Reddick hasn't spoken to her nephew since the disputed lottery win

Wendy Martin · CBC News ·
The winning ticket from a July 11, 2018, draw in Margaree Forks, N.S. The ticket was worth $1.2 million. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Barbara Reddick and her nephew, Tyrone MacInnis, went to court over the $1.2 million grand prize in a Chase the Ace draw in Margaree Forks in July.

Both their names were on the winning ticket and were issued separate cheques for $611,319.50.

Barb Reddick of Guysborough, N.S. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

But Reddick said although MacInnis, who lives in Glace Bay, purchased the ticket for her, she never planned to split the jackpot with him.

She filed a lawsuit in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for his half of the jackpot.

Following a court settlement hearing in Port Hawkesbury in September, lawyers for the two sides emerged to announce an agreement.​ Reddick received $850,000 and MacInnis took home the remaining $350,000.

Reddick said her lawyer delivered a cheque this week with the final portion of her share.

But even now, she said, she has regrets.

"I'll never put anyone else's name on a ticket," said Reddick. "Especially family. It hurt."

Reddick said the two used to be very close, but haven't spoken since the draw in July.

"He broke my heart. And I think about it all the time."

Reddick said she paid off her mortgage and bought a new car.

With the latest payment, she's planning a trip to New York "to see Tyler Perry" and then going on a cruise.

The CBC reached out to MacInnis for comment, but he has not responded.

(With files from the CBC's Gary Mansfield)

