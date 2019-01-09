Aunt in $1.2M Chase the Ace lawsuit collects final payment, but 'hurt' lingers

A Guysborough N.S., woman at the centre of a nasty battle over a lottery win last summer has collected the last of her winnings.

Barbara Reddick and her nephew, Tyrone MacInnis, went to court over the $1.2 million grand prize in a Chase the Ace draw in Margaree Forks in July.

Both their names were on the winning ticket and were issued separate cheques for $611,319.50.

Barb Reddick of Guysborough, N.S. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

But Reddick said although MacInnis, who lives in Glace Bay, purchased the ticket for her, she never planned to split the jackpot with him.

She filed a lawsuit in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for his half of the jackpot.

Following a court settlement hearing in Port Hawkesbury in September, lawyers for the two sides emerged to announce an agreement.​ Reddick received $850,000 and MacInnis took home the remaining $350,000.

Reddick said her lawyer delivered a cheque this week with the final portion of her share.

But even now, she said, she has regrets.

"I'll never put anyone else's name on a ticket," said Reddick. "Especially family. It hurt."

Reddick said the two used to be very close, but haven't spoken since the draw in July.

"He broke my heart. And I think about it all the time."

Reddick said she paid off her mortgage and bought a new car.

With the latest payment, she's planning a trip to New York "to see Tyler Perry" and then going on a cruise.

The CBC reached out to MacInnis for comment, but he has not responded.

(With files from the CBC's Gary Mansfield)