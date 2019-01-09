Aunt in $1.2M Chase the Ace lawsuit collects final payment, but 'hurt' lingers
Barbara Reddick hasn't spoken to her nephew since the disputed lottery win
A Guysborough N.S., woman at the centre of a nasty battle over a lottery win last summer has collected the last of her winnings.
Barbara Reddick and her nephew, Tyrone MacInnis, went to court over the $1.2 million grand prize in a Chase the Ace draw in Margaree Forks in July.
Both their names were on the winning ticket and were issued separate cheques for $611,319.50.
But Reddick said although MacInnis, who lives in Glace Bay, purchased the ticket for her, she never planned to split the jackpot with him.
She filed a lawsuit in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for his half of the jackpot.
Following a court settlement hearing in Port Hawkesbury in September, lawyers for the two sides emerged to announce an agreement. Reddick received $850,000 and MacInnis took home the remaining $350,000.
Reddick said her lawyer delivered a cheque this week with the final portion of her share.
But even now, she said, she has regrets.
"I'll never put anyone else's name on a ticket," said Reddick. "Especially family. It hurt."
Reddick said the two used to be very close, but haven't spoken since the draw in July.
"He broke my heart. And I think about it all the time."
Reddick said she paid off her mortgage and bought a new car.
With the latest payment, she's planning a trip to New York "to see Tyler Perry" and then going on a cruise.
The CBC reached out to MacInnis for comment, but he has not responded.
(With files from the CBC's Gary Mansfield)