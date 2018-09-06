Under the O, it's Over: Bingo chased out of Cape Breton town after 40 years

Bingo's number is up in a Cape Breton town.

After 40 years of jackpots and spinning balls at the New Waterford and District Community Centre, the Friday night tradition has been cancelled.

"You can't be steadily losing money," said David Wilton, chair of the centre's board of directors.

"Over the last number of weeks, we've lost $1,000 here, $1,500 there. And now this last week, we lost money in the tune of $3,000."

Wilton said people's gambling money is going to Chase the Ace games in Cape Breton and many die-hard bingo players belong to a different generation.

There will be no more numbers called for bingo on Friday nights at the New Waterford and District Community Centre. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

"It's harder for seniors to get out and play bingo like they once did and the younger people are not attune to bingo," he said.

"It's just not working for us anymore."

Resident Florence Jurcina said her family and friends will miss the weekly game.

Florence Jurcina says she'll miss the Friday night tradition. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

"It is a great loss to the community," she said. "I wish we could keep it together."

The revenue from bingo games was spent on maintenance of the rink. There was a time when 15 weeks of games would raise between $60,000 and $70,000.

Wilton said the board has started up its own Chase the Ace game, which has a jackpot of $10,000.

"Now we will have to spend more energy on Chase the Ace to see what we can do there, and if that's not the case, then we will look at other avenues to raise money for the rink."

Revenue from bingo games went toward the New Waterford rink. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

The board intends to approach the mayor of CBRM to discuss a sustainability grant.

They are also considering asking the provincial government for financial help.