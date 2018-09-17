Chase the Ace court battle between aunt and nephew ends in settlement

A Nova Scotia court battle between an aunt and her nephew over a $1.2-million Chase the Ace jackpot was settled Monday following a five-hour meeting.

Barb Reddick sued nephew Tyrone MacInnis for $611,319 after he claimed half the prize from the July lottery, which was a fundraiser for two fire departments in Margaree Forks, N.S.

Reddick paid for the ticket but asked MacInnis to buy it for her. She said she asked him to put his name on the ticket for good luck, but said they never had an agreement to split the jackpot.

Following a meeting with a judge Monday in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., lawyers for the pair said it was agreed that MacInnis will receive $350,000. Reddick will receive the remainder of the amount in dispute, $261,319, and will retain the other $611,319 she already has.

Adam Rodgers, who represented Reddick, and Candee McCarthy, who represented MacInnis, read a joint statement saying the settlement was mutual and their clients are satisfied.

"Both parties are looking forward to putting this matter behind them and there will be no further media comments," McCarthy said.

Lawyers Adam Rodgers and Candee McCarthy read a joint statement Monday afternoon. (Wendy )

Reddick and MacInnis declined to comment.

Because there were two names on the winning ticket, the chair of the Margaree Forks Chase the Ace committee wrote two cheques for half the jackpot after checking with the province's alcohol and gaming division.

Following a photo op in July where Reddick and MacInnis posed with a cheque for the full amount, Reddick pointed at her nephew and said: "See you in court."

She told people gathered at the event that MacInnis was like a son to her, but she had no intention of splitting her winnings with him.

In Chase the Ace, people buy tickets as they would in a 50-50 draw. If their ticket is drawn, they receive a percentage of the sales. If they draw the lucky ace of spades, they win the jackpot.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia

With files from Wendy Martin